Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 92,398 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 504.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.97. 3,676,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,412. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

