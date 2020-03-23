Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 216.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $160,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.