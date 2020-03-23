Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $74.80. 1,778,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

