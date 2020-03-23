Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 177.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,515 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

