Captrust Financial Advisors Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded down $15.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $185.69 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.39. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

