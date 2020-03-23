Captrust Financial Advisors Has $17.60 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $16.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $285.00 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

