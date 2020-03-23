Captrust Financial Advisors Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Shares of ZBH traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.07. 1,507,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,742. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.