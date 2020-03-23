Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,044,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.