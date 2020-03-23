Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 219,028 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 33,286.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after buying an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,250,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after buying an additional 459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,518,000 after buying an additional 391,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded down $5.06 on Monday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

