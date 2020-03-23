Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 24,321 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.10. 4,538,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,443. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

