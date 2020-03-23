Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 268,356 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 24,847.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,041,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $743,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.18. 43,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,158. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

