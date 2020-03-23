Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 345,451 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 743.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.22. 352,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,165. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.