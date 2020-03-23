Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 312,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,704,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.54. 1,235,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.