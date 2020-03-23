Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.51. 20,229,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,586,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

