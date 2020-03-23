Card Factory (LON:CARD) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARD. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Card Factory to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

CARD stock opened at GBX 31.93 ($0.42) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 52.80 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other Card Factory news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

