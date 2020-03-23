Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cardtronics worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. 20,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

