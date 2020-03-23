CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CarGurus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $16.58 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,113,078 shares in the company, valued at $77,085,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

