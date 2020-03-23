Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Carlisle Companies worth $71,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $101.23 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

