CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,632 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of CarMax worth $81,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in CarMax by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

