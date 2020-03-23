CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CarMax worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.