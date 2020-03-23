CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,840 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,504,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CarMax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 125,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,164. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

