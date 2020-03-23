Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

NYSE CCL remained flat at $$12.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,335,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269,420. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Carnival by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

