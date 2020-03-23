Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

