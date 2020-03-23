Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 917,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.47 and a 200 day moving average of $284.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $208.31 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

