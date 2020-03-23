Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Bank of America makes up 3.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

BAC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 159,011,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,489,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

