Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 943,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

