Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. 444,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,736. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80.

