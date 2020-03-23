Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,311. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.57.

