Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $4.45 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWN stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. 66,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

