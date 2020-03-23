Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Invests $6.90 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,404,000 after buying an additional 121,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.35. 5,095,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.