Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,639,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,643. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $228.78 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.00 and a 200 day moving average of $311.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

