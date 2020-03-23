Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $46.66. 5,526,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,665,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.