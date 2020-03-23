Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 62,360 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 11.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,217. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.81 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

