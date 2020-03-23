Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,344,104. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

