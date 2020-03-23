Carry Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $603,750.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.04116028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00066588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013173 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003648 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,369,410,966 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

