Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $643,454.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.04143920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013067 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

