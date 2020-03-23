Castleark Management LLC Acquires 37,550 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 682.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin bought 10,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

