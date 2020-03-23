Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. 467,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

