Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,766 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,044,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,452,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. 33,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,341. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

