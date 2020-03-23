Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $33.93. 36,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,640,382.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

