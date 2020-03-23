Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,548,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.41. 1,524,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

