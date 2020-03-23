Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 597,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 498,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 377,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 228,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Barclays upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CEQP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 55,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,972. The company has a market cap of $365.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

