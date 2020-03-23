Castleark Management LLC Buys 36,995 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 819,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Total stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. 590,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.