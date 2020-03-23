Castleark Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.17% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE CMP traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.43. 234,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.