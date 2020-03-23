Castleark Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 254.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

OLLI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,817. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

