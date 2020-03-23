Castleark Management LLC Buys New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,374,000 after purchasing an additional 949,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $8,498,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

ON stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. 875,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402,194. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

