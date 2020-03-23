Castleark Management LLC Buys Shares of 84,955 Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.26% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,421,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 452,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,195 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

