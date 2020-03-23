Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KB Home worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 272,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

