Castleark Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of Quotient worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quotient by 65.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 846.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 74.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,003. Quotient Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $242.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

