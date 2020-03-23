Castleark Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.47.

MLM stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.65. 48,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,359. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

